Newswire

50 Cent would like to forget that G-Unit ever happened, actually

shannonlmiller
Shannon Miller
Filed to:Music
Music50 CentG Unit
Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

50 Cent is very busy these days expanding his television empire and waffling on his support of Donald Trump. Still, he hasn’t forgotten about the music. Unfortunately for his former G-Unit groupmates Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, and Young Buck, that’s not exactly a loving sentiment. In truth, he really wants to forget that era ever existed, but old fans (or those of us who had to suffer through school lunch periods while said fans screamed “G-g-g-G-g-g-G-G-UNIT!!!” no less than five times within the hour) just won’t let that very significant part of his career go.

Last month, 50 Cent sat down for a virtual interview with his former DJ, DJ Whoo Kid. The DJ just recently posted a clip from the chat on his Instagram page and in it, he inquires about the possibility of a G-Unit movie or show, which he insists would be a hit among longtime devotees. “There was N.W.A, there was like all these Tupac movies,” Whoo Kidd explained. “Is there gonna be a G-Unit movie?” Though 50 could have politely said something politely firm like, “No, that’s really not a viable idea in 2020,” he went a step further and confessed that he’d rather just Eternal Sunshine that entire part of his career. ““I don’t care to do that,” 50 Cent responded. “I’d like to forget the G-Unit.”

Whoo Kid pressed the issue, leading the rapper and mogul to stand by his assertion. “Kendrick doesn’t even let those [TDE] boys come on stage with him,” he reasoned. “I could have did that... I could have did it like Kendrick.” And while he certainly could have, some might argue that it was the combined energy of the entire group that cemented its success in the early aughts. Their debut album, Beg For Mercy, went Quadruple Platinum and their second, Terminate On Sight, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The group released new music as recently as 2016, however dissent and highly public feuds—like the one between 50 and Lloyd Banks—have splintered G-Unit to the point of irreparability

You can watch the interview below, which begins at the 10:21 mark.

Shannon Miller

