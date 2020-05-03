Photo : Brad Barket ( Getty Images for Starz )

A few years ago, an Australian street artist who goes by Lushsux posted a photoshopped image of 50 Cent as Tekashi 6ix9ine on Instagram, and after the real 50 Cent saw it and posted about how much he disliked it, Lushsux proceeded to paint a mural of the image on a wall out in the real world. Naturally, 50 Cent also hated that, giving Lushsux—who clearly has a troll-y, meme-friendly sense of humor—an opening to continue ribbing him. Fast-forward to this week, when LushSux decided to do a whole series of weird 50 Cent murals, combining his face with the faces of other famous people. They’re fairly funny in a nonsensical meme way, and the work has even attracted the attention of one of 50 Cent’s other… what’s the word when you think you have a feud with someone but actually they barely care that you exist? Either way, Ja Rule apparently likes the images.

What’s legitimately great, though, is 50 Cent’s increasingly baffled and slightly tickled reaction to the onslaught of weird murals of his face, sharing each one on Instagram with a little comment about how annoyed he is or how much he hates them. But, of course, he could just not share them if he really hated this, making it seem like he is getting a kick out of it… and because each one gives him an opportunity to plug his brand of cognac (50 Cent’s gotta do what 50 Cent’s gotta do). Basically, it seems like he sees the artist—who he purposefully seems to be trying not to identify, even though Lushsux wisely doesn’t hide their social tag—as less of a frustrating nuisance and more of an endearing scamp. It’s fun. Here are some examples, and you go to 50 Cent’s Instagram page to see more (just go in knowing that he posts so much stuff on Instagram).



