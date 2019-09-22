Photo: Michael Loccisano (Getty Images)

It looks like no musical artist is free from the pressures of continuing to release new albums even after they’ve died, with Adam Cohen, son of legendary singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen, announcing that he, some producers, and some other artists—including Damien Rice, Leslie Feist, Richard Reed Parry from Arcade Fire, Bryce Dessner from The National, and Dustin O’Halloran, to name a few—have completed a series of “bare musical sketches” that Cohen left behind from his previous album, You Want It Darker. These new songs will be released as a posthumous Leonard Cohen album called Thanks For The Dance, and while some of them began as little more than vocals, a press release promises that the album “uncannily recalls the essence of [Cohen’s] sound.” Also, for the record, the press release notes that Cohen “had asked his son to bring these works to completion” before he died.

Thanks For The Dance will be released on November 22, and you can hear the first of these new songs below.