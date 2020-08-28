Photo : George Rose ( Getty Images )

Today marks the release of Bill & Ted Face The Music, a perfectly fine sequel to that recalls the early days of Keanu Reeves’ career, when people loved to argue about whether or not he was a “good” actor. Now, thank god, we can simply accept him as the amiable, charismatic, and badass screen presence that he is ( though, if we’re being honest, that might have something to do with him steering clear of Shakespeare in middle age) . That question of talent, however, was clearly on the mind of a young Reeves, who, as a baby-faced 22-year old, pontificated on the art form in an unearthed interview pegged to Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure published by TheWrap.

“Well… I don’t know if I’m acting now,” he said after being asked how long he’s been performing . “I’m pretty bad.” Adorably, he goes on to clarify that he’s “OK, but I hate acting most of the time that I do it.” He adds, “I have other interests, but none as all-consuming as this godawful job.” (Those interests, we imagine, include comic books, martial arts, and walking in slow motion.)

That sense of self-deprecation resounds throughout the interview—“If I’m really boring, just print anything you want,” he says as a means of introduction—but he’s more generous when discussing the film’s Ted “Theodore” Logan. “I’m playing, like, a child of the universe. A babe in the woods. An insouciant young man,” he says, echoing his co-star Alex Winter’s thoughts regarding Bill and Ted having transcended the “stoner” archetype.

The interview’s got some other gems as well, including a deadpan Reeves describing the seven-hour Bill & Ted audition process as “sort of sexual” and “ like an orgy. ” After your glasses have de-fogged, you can give it a r ead it here.

