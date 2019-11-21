22-foot baby Jesus statue looks disconcertingly like Phil Collins

Man, it really does seem like people start putting up Christmas decorations earlier and earlier every year. Don’t believe us? Check out this latest bit of preemptive holiday horror cheer — a 22-foot tall, 2, 000-pound baby Jesus statue that, for some reason perhaps known only to God Himself, looks a hell of a lot like Phil Collins.



According to the NY Post, the installation was commissioned by Rev. Humberto Rodriguez for his church in Zacatecas, Mexico. Rodriguez apparently wasn’t expecting something quite as large as an infant Jesus taller than a T.Rex, but hey, who are we to attempt to understand the mind of God?

“There is a space of between 26 feet between the ceiling and the floor and I ordered a statue measuring 21 feet, but I never intended to make it the biggest baby Jesus statue in the world,” he told the Post. And while his claim hasn’t officially been confirmed so far, seeing as how the next-largest anyone could find was a measly 16-foot, 661-pound weakling baby Jesus, it would appear Rev. Rodriguez’s new sanctuary decoration is on its way to earning that title from the Guinness Book of World Records.

Phil Collins-Christ was constructed by artist Roman Salvador from fiberglass, resin, automotive paste, and automotive paint. Why automotive paste and paint? Well, what else are you gonna huff while blasting Genesis?

(via Consequence of Sound)

