Great Job Internet

21 Savage, Metro Boomin enlist Morgan Freeman to define "savage mode"

anandypaul
Andrew Paul
Filed to:21 savage
21 savagemetro boominMorgan Freemansavage mode 2MusicICE
Illustration for article titled 21 Savage, Metro Boomin enlist Morgan Freeman to define savage mode
Screenshot: YouTube (Fair Use)

Rapper/immigration reform case study 21 Savage has teamed once again with Metro Boomin for Savage Mode II, a new album due out this Friday. We know this because of a straight-up badass trailer they released today, one that finds the duo in a spooky, old house making what sound like some real bangers in a haunted studio. Or something. It’s not entirely clear what’s going on, apart from some fun, seasonally appropriate references to The Shining. What is clear, however, is that they somehow got Morgan Freeman to narrate the whole damn thing.

For those of us unclear just what a “savage mode” entails, Freeman is there to clarify things a bit. “...To be in a savage mode is to go hard, not allowing anything to stop or deter you from your mission,” he intones. “Basically, this means when somebody is in savage mode, they are not to be fucked with.” Fair enough, Mr. Freeman.

Truly hyped fans can head over to to the Savage Mode II website, which features a countdown, merch, and even a phone number to call up if you want to hear some snippets from the album. The rest can simply give The Shining a pre-Halloween rewatch, and hang on until this Friday when the album officially drops.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

