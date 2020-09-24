Screenshot : Voros Twins

A two-pronged beam of sunlight has broken through the dark clouds of 2020. Knowing somehow that their presence was needed in a time of so much dread, anger, and sadness, a pair of social media bros put their confused, Chad Kroeger-ish heads together and summoned the perfect meme for this moment.



Advertisement

Meet the “Da Vinki” boys.



Advertisement

Las week, Sarah Schauer posted an excerpt of a pair of Hungarian-Canadian amateur wrestlers named Chris and Patrick Vörös trying to answer trivia questions online. The twins do their best, but get everything extravagantly wrong. They confidently supply answers like “a million!” when asked how many years are in a millennium. They believe the Cold War ended in “summer time” and that tadpoles turn into butterflies.



At one point, they’re asked to supply the name of the artist who painted the Mona Lisa. The boys see the response pop up and, in puzzled unison, read out, “Da Vinki?” Their timing, their expressions, their matching T-shirts and cubes of bleached blond hair—all of it is perfect.



Advertisement

The internet has responded in typical fashion, scrambling to find images that properly celebrate the clip.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

And yet they cannot improve upon perfection. Even the boys themselves seem to recognize that the only way to follow up on their viral fame is to hastily monetize it and take advantage of the attention with self-referential jokes and reminders that they are, in fact, wrestlers.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Their best work forges ahead with the same puppy dog energy that seems to go into all aspects of their online life, recognizing that they will always be the Da Vinki boys while adding new concepts to their line-up like: Twins who love one another deeply and twins who enjoy kicking competitions.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Thank you, Vörös twins. This is just what we needed.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com