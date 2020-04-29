Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

2020's latest curveball? Dashboard Confessional covering Post Malone

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Music
MusicDashboard ConfessionalPost MaloneCirclesCover Songs
Save
Illustration for article titled 2020s latest curveball? Dashboard Confessional covering Post Malone
Photo: Jeff Gentner (Getty Images), Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

In addition to being embraced by both critics and Krist Novoselic, Post Malone’s recent charity set of Nirvana covers raised coffers of cash for COVID-19 relief. Now, the face-tattooed rap-rocker is seeing one of his own cuts covered, this time by another artist that, at least on the surface, doesn’t appear to occupy the same air: Dashboard Confessional.

Advertisement

Chris Carrabba’s enduring emo outfit debuted a tender, Dashboard-ey cover of Posty’s “Circles” in a Spotify Singles session released this week. Recorded pre-COVID at Electric Lady Studios, the cover is accompanied by a version of bygone weeper “Screaming Infidelities” that exudes a wistful sense of reflection, as if Carrabba himself is thoughtfully musing on the overwrought lyrics he penned two decades ago.

Give both a listen below.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Mark Hoppus incorrectly ranks Blink-182 songs

Mrs. America takes on two very different marriages in "Phyllis & Fred & Brenda & Marc"

So It's Come To This: ABC's just going to air 10 weeks of The Bachelor clip shows

Greg Daniels’ Upload is a bracingly dark sci-fi satire, but its human side lags behind