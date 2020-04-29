2020's latest curveball? Dashboard Confessional covering Post Malone

Photo : Jeff Gentner ( Getty Images ) , Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

In addition to being embraced by both critics and Krist Novoselic, Post Malone’s recent charity set of Nirvana covers raised coffers of cash for COVID-19 relief. Now, the face-tattooed rap-rocker is seeing one of his own cuts covered, this time by another artist that, at least on the surface, doesn’t appear to occupy the same air: Dashboard Confessional.

Advertisement

Chris Carrabba’s enduring emo outfit debuted a tender , Dashboard-ey cover of Posty’s “Circles” in a Spotify Singles session released this week . Recorded pre-COVID at Electric Lady Studios, the cover is accompanied by a version of bygone weeper “Screaming Infidelities” that exudes a wistful sense of reflection , as if Carrabba himself is thoughtfully musing on the overwrought lyrics he penned two decades ago .

Give both a listen below.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com