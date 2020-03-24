2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony pushed to November

Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images )

One of many major events recently cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has already begun plotting its return: The 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony, which was set to take place in Cleveland on May 2, has been rescheduled for November 7. The news comes via an official press release from HBO, which additionally reveals that this year’s ceremony will be the first to broadcast live on the premium cable network—a nice little bonus. The 2020 induction ceremony will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on HBO.



The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame unveiled its full list of 2020 inductees back in January: Whitney Houston, the Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, Depeche Mode, the Notorious B.I.G., and Nine Inch Nails—the last of which is particularly interesting, given that frontman Trent Reznor had previously said he “couldn’t give less of a shit” about being inducted into the Hall Of Fame. Upon learning that NIN was part of the 2020 class of inductees, Reznor told Rolling Stone he was “pleasantly surprised, ” and elaborated on his change of heart surrounding the event :

I had thought the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame concept felt absurd. In some ways, it surely is; to try and quantify something as broad as that and inevitably add a competitive element to it. The gamification of it is hard to rationalize. Being there in that room last year to induct the Cure felt really cool. Sitting with the guys in Radiohead and watching Bryan Ferry play. It is just nice to see a bunch of people celebrating music as the primary thing. It felt legit. It really felt good. Like I said, it hasn’t really sunk in yet, but I’m quite honored that we’re being recognized.