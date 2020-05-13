Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

200 goats invade California suburb, flagrantly disregarding social distancing guidelines

Patrick Gomez
Illustration for article titled 200 goats invade California suburb, flagrantly disregarding social distancing guidelines
Screenshot: YouTube

Because 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, residents in San Jose, Calif., came face to face with about 200 goats wandering through their neighborhood Tuesday evening. The scene, which looked like some bizarre version of the first few minutes of Dawn of the Dead, was captured on video by new local hero Zach Roelands. “This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine,” he wrote in a tweet sharing the footage. We’re not sure that’s completely accurate, but it’s definitely up there on the list.

In an interview with USA Today Wednesday, Roeland explained that the goats are usually fenced off on a hill behind his home for a few days every year. They are brought in to clear out the dead grass in the area, which is prone to fires. But apparently the grass wasn’t good enough for these high-falutin goats and they somehow managed to make a break for it yesterday evening to rummage for snacks in his neighbor’s backyard. “They jumped up and ... broke through the fence,” he told the outlet. “Eventually they escaped into the street and started eating all the plants in ... everyone’s front yard.”

The goats made a mess in a few yards, but it reportedly only took a few minutes to wrangle them up. “The goats are actually pretty scared of humans, it seemed like,” Roelands explained. And while no one was apparently hurt, one Twitter user was right to point out just how dangerous this incident could have become: “This is literally how Mufasa died.”

The goats are, of course, not the only grazing animals eager to see people in this quarantine era. You may recall that a Montana on-air reporter had to social distanced himself the hell away from a a bunch of bison in March. Is it 2021 yet?

[via USA Today]

Patrick Gomez

A.V. Club Editor in Chief...but really just a She-Ra, Schitt’s Creek, Grey’s Anatomy, Survivor, Big Brother, Top Chef, The Good Place superfan.

