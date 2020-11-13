Millie Bobby Brown at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2020 Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Millie Bobby Brown just turned 16 this year, but she’s already got a work ethic that makes most of us sluggish , disillusioned adults resemble true waste-of-space slackers. She’ll likely next appear in Godzilla Vs. Kong; the release date has been postponed until May. Netflix appears committed to keeping its Stranger Things star busy/happy, though, so the tireless MBB is following up her starring/producing role as Sherlock’s sister Enola Holmes for the streamer with a few new projects from her own PCMA Productions.

Her new Netflix/PCMA thriller The Girls I’ve Been was previously announced, in which Brown portrays a con artist who must use her savvy skills to save her girlfriend and ex-boyfriend from a hostage situation at a bank. Now The Wrap reports that she’s following that up with a fantasy film called Damsel, again for Netflix and her own production company, to be directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (Intruders, 28 Weeks Later). “Plot details are being kept under wraps,” says The Wrap, so we’ll just have to speculate Damsel offers a feminist take on the old “damsel in distress” fairy tale trope. That took a lot of effort to come up with, though, so we better go lie down for a while.