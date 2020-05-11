13 Reasons Why's final season will premiere on Netflix in June

Photo : 13 Reasons Why ( Netflix )

It’s been a hell of a ride of Netflix’s frequently controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why, with everyone involved apparently being surprised by the fact that a show about suicide, school shootings, and sexual assault would need a… gentle touch. It took a year before Netflix decided to add disclaimers to the show about its depiction of suicide and two years before it re-edited a particularly graphic scene, with various studies coming out over the years that said it either did or did not contribute to actual teen suicides. The controversies surrounding the show have largely overshadowed the show itself, which makes sense given every single plot point in every episode, but now it’s time to pack up all of the cassette tapes and questionable narrative choices because the final season of 13 Reasons Why will be released on Netflix on June 5.

Variety says the final season is about the seniors at Liberty High School keeping “a dangerous secret buried” while making “heartbreaking choices” about their future. We don’t know what that means, but Variety points out that a video of a table read for the final season suggested that Justin Prentice’s Bryce Walker might come back, even though he was murdered.



If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.