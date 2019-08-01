Photo: Netflix

Netflix has finally set a release date for the third season of its controversial teen drama, 13 Reasons Why, and with it comes the announcement that they’re just as exhausted with it as we are. Yes, the show will get a fourth season, but it will be the show’s last.



The third season trailer, also released today, drops a pretty big bomb, as it will center upon the death of the series’ main antagonist, football star Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), who was sentenced to three months probation for rape at the end of season two. It teases a website, WhoKilledBryceWalker.com, which can only be viewed via mobile. We took a look at it and it operates like an interactive interrogation, with users sitting down for a discussion of the murder with local cops.

Here’s an official plot synopsis for the third season:

Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets. The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.

Variety reports that season four is currently filming and will center around the core cast’s high school graduation. Maybe they’ll go to outer space. This show is kind of insane.

In July, Netflix revealed it had edited down a depiction of suicide in the first season to be less graphic after some studies, none of which should be believed as gospel, claimed that the show coincided with an uptick in teen suicides.