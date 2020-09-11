10 years later, someone went and made an exhaustive 2-hour recap of the Lost finale

Chin up, Jack. Screenshot : ABC

“ Does it work as a finale? Yes and no, ” we wrote in our recap of the Lost finale, but we were ultimately able to forgive its flaws (and its schmaltz) for the way it puts an “ emotional button on nearly every major character’s storyline” and allows “ even the prematurely dead to have one last curtain call.”

Advertisement

Not everyone gives it that grace, though. The final episode of the time-bending sci-fi phenomenon remains a contentious one in the era of prestige TV, especially as more and more people discover it on Hulu . If you’re one of them (and you’ve got a few hours on your hands), allow us to recommend this feature-length breakdown of both the episode and Lost as a whole from Seanie B, who regularly recapped the series in the halcyon days of YouTube.

Advertisement

“ It’s a recap, but also a celebration of Lost,” he writes in a caption below the video. “ This film primarily focuses on the final episode of Lost titled ‘ The End .’ However, because of the long layoff and due to popular demand, I decided to make a recap for the entire series as well, specifically focusing on the big picture events that lead us directly to the last episode.”

Context, after all, is key to that final episode, and it’s easy to lose your grip on it amidst the surplus of red herrings and dead-end plotlines (lookin’ at you, Walt) that littered the show’s six seasons . But the recap also works as a welcome blast of nostalgia, an ode to one of those rare TV shows that triggers a near-universal obsession.

Advertisement

Check it out:

While you’re at it, check out yesterday’s Random Roles with Nestor Carbonell, the show’s enigmatic Richard Alpert.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com