Every year, on the Saturday before the Oscars, the proverbial cool kids of Hollywood get together to throw a little awards show of their own. With significantly less glamour—but a lot more moxie—the Independent Spirit Awards highlight films and performances that aren’t necessarily the flashiest, or which have the…
Adam Sandler might not be winning any Oscars this year, but that doesn’t mean he’s not taking home at least one big trophy: Along with several other awards scooped up by Uncut Gems, Sandler ended up winning Best Male Lead for his performance as manic “KG!” shouter Howard Ratner tonight at the Film Independent Spirit…
Earlier this week, Lionsgate confirmed that it was making a fairly no-brainer decision in regards to whodunnit hit Knives Out, tapping Rian Johnson to continue the adventures of Daniel Craig’s deep-fried crimesolver Benoit Blanc with a sequel to the 2019 film. And pretty much only him, apparently: While the script…
There’s something profoundly irritating about really good movie casting, the kind that can happen when a perfectly called shot tips a film—Camila Cabello’s upcoming Cinderella, for instance—from “Why the fuck are they making another goddamned Cinderella movie?” to “Welp, guess we’re going to go see another goddamned Ci…
Netflix came under criticism last year when international fans of streaming content noticed that an episode of the company’s political commentary series Patriot Act With Hisan Minhaj had gone missing from the show’s streaming roster in Saudi Arabia—specifically, the one criticizing the Saudi Arabian government. When…
Striking like a bad case of salmonella—moving swiftly and decisively through the gastrointestinal tract of crime—Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is set to arrive in theaters next summer. But when the R-Pats-Man-Bat does finally swing through Gotham, it won’t be your daddy’s Batman doing it, all safe and clean and…
Did you know that every time one of your darling, overworked grade school teachers wheeled out that rickety A.V. cart and launched yet another showing of Fern Gully, they were actually carrying out the dastardly deeds of an unfeeling, wanted criminal? It’s true (sort of)! According to Movie Licensing USA, those…
You know how it is: You’re working in your lab (late one night, as it happens), when your eyes behold a peculiar sight. (Some might even dub it “eerie.”) For Universal’s hopes for turning their classic movie monsters into a viable cross-media franchise from their slab began to rise! And suddenly, to our collective…
Quibi, the short-form streaming service with billions in backing, has been slowly amassing an army of talent over the last year, with names like Steven Spielberg, Paul Feig, Chrissy Teigen, Chance The Rapper, and Lena Waithe all committed to telling both scripted and unscripted stories in 10-minute chunks.
It’s Oscars weekend, which means the next several days (around these parts, at least) will be filled with speculation, frustration, reflection, and enthusiastic tweets about whatever Billy Porter winds up wearing on the red carpet. More broadly, though, it’ll be spent writing and talking about the stories the…
Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault.
Last September, we reported on a Texas Chain Saw Massacre reboot produced by Don’t Breathe director Fede Álvarez, who recently inked a massive deal with the studio Legendary. Now, Variety reports that Álvarez has found the filmmakers he wants to helm this revisitation of the Leatherface “mythos.”
Gaten Matarazzo, perhaps the most squishable of Stranger Things’ many moppets, stars in a charming new video for Green Day’s “Meet Me On The Roof.” the latest single from Green Day’s brand spankin’ new Father of All Motherfuckers.
The actual Academy Award statue is pretty much worthless. Despite what it means for the careers of those who receive them, the trophies themselves aren’t all that valuable as actual objects. Still, back in 2000, a shipment of the statues disappeared in a theft that would eventually lead, in a circuitous way, to a…
BoJack Horseman is gone, long live BoJack Horseman. But while the real-life version may not be as deranged and/or devoted to familial reunions as her fictional counterpart, Character Actress Margo Martindale is alive and well—and the first trailer for Blow The Man Down, Amazon Studios’ forthcoming piece of New England…
Mike Bloomberg is a 77-year-old multi-billionaire and former New York City mayor. He is not, to put it lightly, the kind of guy who the average young voter thinks of as relatable. Still, fueled by his bottomless coffers, Bloomberg’s campaign team has been working hard to try to figure out ways to shift his image from…
In the past, we’ve explored the kind of music that cats and dogs might enjoy listening to, but there haven’t been many opportunities to discuss what sort of tunes our furry pals like to create for themselves. As it turns out, cat music is as wide-ranging as our own, ranging from the naked commercialism of horribly…
When it comes to bad opinions presented boldly, it’s hard to beat The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Brutally Honest Oscars Ballot feature. There’s a kind of evil genius in asking the actual people voting on the actual Academy Awards to weigh in anonymously on their ballots every year, revealing just how petty and…
