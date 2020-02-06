Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
What’s happened so far in the Harvey Weinstein trial
Randall Colburn

2/7/20
11:29 PM
Missy Elliott, John Mulaney to co-star in Cinderella movie we guess we have no choice but to go see

William Hughes
There’s something profoundly irritating about really good movie casting, the kind that can happen when a perfectly called shot tips a film—Camila Cabello’s upcoming Cinderella, for instance—from “Why the fuck are they making another goddamned Cinderella movie?” to “Welp, guess we’re going to go see another goddamned Ci

2/7/20
4:15 PM
Read this: The OA’s Brit Marling on the stories we tell and the Strong Female Lead

Allison Shoemaker
It’s Oscars weekend, which means the next several days (around these parts, at least) will be filled with speculation, frustration, reflection, and enthusiastic tweets about whatever Billy Porter winds up wearing on the red carpet. More broadly, though, it’ll be spent writing and talking about the stories the

2/6/20
11:39 PM
Prepare for heartbreak with these real opinions from some very real, very depressing Oscar voters

William Hughes
When it comes to bad opinions presented boldly, it’s hard to beat The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Brutally Honest Oscars Ballot feature. There’s a kind of evil genius in asking the actual people voting on the actual Academy Awards to weigh in anonymously on their ballots every year, revealing just how petty and

